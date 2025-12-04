Police Arrest 17-Yr-Old over Cyberattack on Net Cafe Operator

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police served an arrest warrant on a 17-year-old boy on Thursday for allegedly carrying out a cyberattack on the operator of the Kaikatsu Club internet cafe chain.

The Metropolitan Police Department charged the second-year high school student from the western Japan city of Osaka with alleged violation of the law against unauthorized computer access and fraudulent obstruction of business.

He has admitted to the charges, telling investigators that it was fun to find vulnerabilities in systems.

According to the MPD, the boy fraudulently obtained about 7.25 million sets of Kaikatsu Club membership information with a computer program he created using the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot.

No misuse of the membership information has been confirmed. Kaikatsu Club cafes also offer comic books, karaoke and other services.

