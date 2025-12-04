Japan Rice Price Outlook Index Falls in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's rice price outlook index fell 7 points from the previous month to 32 in November, an organization comprising the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, or Zen-Noh, and others said Thursday.

The result reflects increased rice harvests and anticipated higher private-sector inventories at the end of June next year.

The diffusion index for the outlook on rice prices over the next three months is based on a monthly survey of rice producers, buyers, wholesalers and retailers. The November survey received 137 valid responses.

Higher readings in the index indicate wider expectations of a price increase. The latest reading was even below 35 in June, when prices were expected to drop due to the release of government-stockpiled rice.

