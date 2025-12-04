TEPCO Starts 6th Round of Treated Water Release for FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Thursday began the sixth round for fiscal 2025 of the release into the sea of treated water from its disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

In the ongoing operation, set to run until Dec. 22, some 7,800 tons of treated water containing tritium, a radioactive substance, will be discharged into the Pacific at a point about 1 kilometer from the coast after being diluted with seawater and transported through an undersea tunnel.

In the fiscal year ending in March 2026, TEPCO plans to release a total of 54,600 tons into the ocean in seven rounds.

The nuclear power station in Fukushima Prefecture was heavily damaged in a powerful earthquake and tsunami that hit the Tohoku northeastern region, including Fukushima, in March 2011.

