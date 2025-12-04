Oita City Declares Massive Fire Fully Contained on 17th Day

Newsfrom Japan

Oita, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--The massive fire in the city of Oita in southwestern Japan had been fully contained, the city government declared on Thursday, the 17th day of the disaster.

“We appreciate the efforts of various people to extinguish the fire,” Oita Mayor Shinya Adachi told reporters after attending a meeting of the city’s disaster response headquarters.

The fire broke out in the evening of Nov. 18, burning about 187 buildings, including houses, and 4.89 hectares, including mountain areas, and killing one resident.

On Friday, the city announced that the fire had been contained, except for a nearby inhibited island.

As of noon Thursday, a total of 78 people from 55 households were still staying in evacuation shelters.

