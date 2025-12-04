Abe Shooter Apologizes to Bereaved Family for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tetsuya Yamagami, charged with the 2022 murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, apologized to the bereaved family for the first time at Nara District Court on Thursday.

At the 14th court hearing of his lay judge trial, Yamagami, 45, said he was very sorry for what he did.

Yamagami also said that killing Abe was “wrong.” He reportedly targeted Abe in light of the former prime minister’s ties with the Unification Church, which he held a grudge against.

Abe’s wife, Akie, attended a court hearing of the trial for the first time on Wednesday, but was not present on Thursday.

“I have no grudge against former Prime Minister Abe’s family,” Yamagami said when asked by the defense about his feelings for the bereaved family. “I think they went through tough times over the past three and a half years.”

