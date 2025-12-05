Japan Parties Apart over Political Donation Reform Bills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties remained apart during Thursday's parliamentary deliberations on bills related to the reform of political donations from companies and other organizations.

At a meeting of the political reform special committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party called for strengthening the disclosure of information regarding donations.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan expressed support for a bill allowing only the headquarters and prefectural chapters of political parties to receive donations from corporations and other organizations. The bill was submitted to the Diet jointly by the opposition Democratic Party for the People and Komeito, the LDP's former coalition partner and now in the opposition camp.

Two other bills are being debated at the special committee. One of the two, presented by the LDP, obliges political party branches that receive such donations to submit political funds reports online.

The remaining bill, submitted jointly by the LDP and its new coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai, calls for setting up a third-party committee at the Diet for discussions to explore an appropriate way to regulate donations from companies and other organizations, and for reaching a conclusion by September 2027.

