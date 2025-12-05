Tourism Industry Wary of Prolonged Impact of Japan-China Tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s tourism industry is concerned that the current tensions between Japan and China over Taiwan could have a prolonged impact.

Amid the tensions, the Chinese government has advised its citizens not to visit Japan, resulting in flight and hotel room cancellations.

According to the operator of Kansai International Airport in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka, the number of flights scheduled for December between the Japanese airport and mainland China, excluding Hong Kong and Macau, has been cut by 34 pct from the initial plan.

This is because Chinese airlines are reducing flights, and the airport operator expects the number of such flights to fall by an average of 28 pct between January and March.

In Osaka, about 50 to 70 pct of reservations made by Chinese nationals for the rest of this year have been canceled at 21 hotels.

