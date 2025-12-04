Japan Likely to Scrap Defense Equipment Export Restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling parties are considering scrapping as early as next spring a defense equipment transfer rule that limits exports to five types of defense equipment, such as rescue and transport gear, informed sources said Thursday.

Through the move, the country hopes to expand security cooperation with allies and like-minded nations and bolster its defense industry.

As the removal of the restrictions will enable the country to export highly lethal equipment, the focus will likely be on restrictive measures such as those on a stricter screening process.

The rule was included in the operational guidelines for Japan's three principles for defense equipment exports, compiled in 2014, stipulating that the country can only export finished defense products falling under the five categories of rescue, transportation, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping.

So far, the country has provided a surveillance radar system to the Philippines under this rule.

