Japan-S. Korea Summit Eyed in Nara in Jan.

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering holding talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in the western Japan prefecture of Nara in mid-January next year, a Japanese government source said Thursday.

If realized, it will be Lee's second visit to Japan, following his previous trip in August.

Takaichi and Lee met for the first time in October on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in South Korea.

At the meeting, they agreed to develop future-oriented, stable relations and to continue so-called shuttle diplomacy, or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders to each other's nation. Lee also proposed a visit to Nara, which was welcomed by Takaichi, who has been elected from the western prefecture.

At the envisaged meeting, they are expected to exchange views on resolving common issues between the two countries, such as strengthening economic partnerships and revitalizing local economies.

