Japan Envoy Sends U.N. Chief Another Letter over China's Claim

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ambassador to the United Nations on Thursday sent U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres another letter challenging China's claim concerning recent remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on a possible Taiwan contingency.

"The assertions contained therein are inconsistent with the facts, unsubstantiated, and are categorically unacceptable," Kazuyuki Yamazaki said in the letter, in response to the second letter sent to Guterres by Fu Cong, China's ambassador to the world body over Takaichi's remarks.

The Japanese envoy reiterated Tokyo's stance outlined in his previous rebuttal letter sent to the U.N. leader Nov. 24. He also said that "differences of views should be addressed through dialogue," adding that Japan will "continue to respond calmly."

During a meeting of Japan's parliament last month, Takaichi said that China's possible use of force against Taiwan could amount to a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, enabling the country to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

Fu sent Guterres two letters, one on Nov. 21 and the other on Monday, urging Japan, among other things, to retract Takaichi's remarks immediately.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]