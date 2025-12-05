Suspected Masterminds in Robberies in Tokyo Area Arrested

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have arrested four men suspected of masterminding a series of robberies in the Tokyo metropolitan area, including a case that left a woman seriously injured in Chiba Prefecture in October last year.

It is the first time that masterminds have been arrested in connection with the robbery cases in which over 50 perpetrators have been arrested.

The four men are Hiroto Fukuchi, 26, Takuya Saito, 26, Karura Murakami, 27, and Shota Watanabe, 26. Police believe that the suspects formed a "tokuryu" anonymous and transient criminal group, which was involved in the cases.

The four were arrested on suspicion of beating and kicking a 51-year-old woman and leaving her with serious injuries that took two months to heal at her home in the Chiba city of Ichikawa in the small hours of Oct. 17, 2024, and robbing her of 15 items, including cash and a car. The woman was bound with adhesive tape and held in a hotel in Saitama Prefecture near the capital for about 14 hours.

In this case, three men in their 20s who carried out the crime have already been indicted for robbery resulting in injury, and three people in their 20s to 30s have been indicted for transporting stolen goods. Some of them have been sentenced to prison.

