Toyota Unveils First Electric Sports Car

Susono, Shizuoka Pref., Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. on Friday unveiled the Lexus LFA Concept, the first electric sports car from the Japanese automaker.

With a low center of gravity, the model features a light body and advanced aerodynamic performance. Toyota has not yet decided when to release the vehicle.

"We will just keep making even better cars," Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda said at an event in Woven City, the company's experimental smart city in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Toyota also unveiled prototypes of the GT and GT3, new models under its GR performance brand. The vehicles are planned to be released around 2027.

The automaker started production of the LFA sports car in December 2010 but stopped it in 2012, as the model was a limited edition of only 500 units.

