Japanese, Australian Defense Ministers to Meet on Sun.

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Friday he will meet with his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, in Tokyo on Sunday.

The two ministers are expected to discuss the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, where China is making maritime advances.

"We'll hold concrete discussions to deepen defense cooperation between Japan and Australia further," Koizumi said at a press conference.

They are also expected to discuss plans by the Australian Navy to introduce an upgraded version of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Mogami-class frigate.

On Saturday, Marles is scheduled to visit Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.'s Nagasaki shipyard in southwestern Japan that makes Mogami-class frigates.

