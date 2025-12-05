Japan to Provide Tonga 300 M. Yen in Drones, Uniforms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will provide Tonga with 300 million yen's worth of drones and military uniforms under its official security assistance program.

The support is expected to include eight unmanned aircraft for warning, surveillance and disaster response, as well as 2,000 military uniforms designed by King Tupou VI of the Pacific island nation.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, it will mark the first time for Japan to provide military uniforms under its OSA framework for the supply of defense equipment to like-minded countries.

The provision of military uniforms aims to address issues arising from similarities with uniforms of neighboring island countries.

Tonga, located in the South Pacific, is a geopolitically important nation where sea lanes intersect. The OSA initiative seeks to strengthen security relations between Japan and Tonga.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]