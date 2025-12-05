Takaichi Earns Most among Japanese Party Leaders in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, earned most among leaders of political parties in the country in 2024, annual political funds reports showed Friday.

Takaichi had 255.37 million yen in revenue last year, a sharp increase from 100.1 million yen the previous year.

Her 2024 total included 140.17 million yen in personal donations. The amount of personal donations has soared since she first ran for the LDP leadership in 2021.

She collected 48.88 million yen in personal donations in 2022 and 75.22 million yen in 2023. In 2024, several individuals donated 10 million yen to her.

Takaichi gathered 78.14 million yen in donations from companies and groups, including 30 million yen from a religious organization in the city of Nara, part of her constituency.

