Takaichi Cabinet Members' Assets Average 66.41 M. Yen Excl. Deposits

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--The average value of assets held by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her 18 cabinet ministers stood at 66.41 million yen as of the launch of the cabinet on Oct. 21, government data showed Friday.

The data covers the assets of the cabinet ministers, their spouses and their dependent children, including land, buildings, securities, and deposits excluding ordinary and current account deposits.

Five ministers had assets exceeding 100 million yen, and Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi was the only one with over 200 million yen. However, Koizumi himself did not have any assets that were subject to disclosure, and all of his declared assets, totaling 272.48 million yen, were securities held by his wife, celebrity Christel Takigawa.

Takaichi ranked 10th with 32.06 million yen. She owned 11.42 million yen worth of real estate in the western city of Nara and two cars. Her husband, Taku Yamamoto, declared 10.64 million yen in real estate in the central city of Sabae, Fukui Prefecture, and a fixed deposit of 10 million yen.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi came in second. His assets totaled 193.97 million yen, most of which were securities including investment trust shares. Separately, he reported holding 243,300 shares in five companies.

