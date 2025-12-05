Key 10-year JGB Yield Hits 18-Year High of 1.95 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--The yield on the latest issue of 10-year Japanese government bonds, regarded as the country's benchmark long-term interest rate, rose to 1.950 pct in Tokyo interdealer trading Friday, reaching the highest level since July 2007.

Selling spread in the JGB market amid growing speculation that the Bank of Japan will decide to raise its policy interest rate at its two-day policy-setting meeting starting on Dec. 18 and will continue to raise the rate, market sources said.

Concerns that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's aggressive spending policy could worsen the country's fiscal situation are also accelerating JGB selling, they said.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield "may top 2.0 pct as soon as next week," said an official of an asset management firm.

