New U.S. Security Strategy Calls for Japan to Increase Defense Spending

Washington/Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has released a new national security strategy that calls for Japan to increase its defense spending to defend the chain of islands between southwestern Japan and the Philippines.

"We will build a military capable of denying aggression anywhere in the First Island Chain," the new strategy says, apparently referring to China's maritime activities.

Noting that the United States alone cannot realize such military capabilities, the strategy urges the United States' allies and friendly nations to increase their defense budgets and expand access for the U.S. military to facilities such as ports.

It indicates plans to demand that Japan and South Korea expand defense spending, including to acquire new defense capabilities.

Asked about the U.S. strategy at a press conference on Friday, Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi said that the Japanese government is examining its content in detail.

