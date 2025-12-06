Japan's Average Rice Price Sets New Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's average retail rice price hit a new record high for the first time in three weeks, according to agriculture ministry data.

In the week ended last Sunday, the average price of rice sold at about 1,000 supermarkets across Japan rose by 23 yen from the previous week to 4,335 yen per 5 kilograms, the highest since the survey began in March 2022, the data released by the ministry on Friday showed.

The price of "brand rice," primarily newly harvested rice, climbed by 5 yen to 4,551 yen. The price of relatively cheap "blended rice" jumped 92 yen to 3,870 yen, apparently after rice produced in 2025 began to be used for blended rice in earnest.

Brand rice accounted for 68 pct of total rice sales in the reporting week.

A separate survey covering about 1,200 supermarkets showed that the average price of rice came to 3,835 yen, up 180 yen. Another survey of some 6,000 retail stores, including drugstores, logged an increase of 92 yen to 4,315 yen, reflecting higher prices across various retailers.

