Defense Minister Koizumi Seen Visiting U.S. Next Month

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is planning to visit the United States next month to hold talks with his U.S. counterpart, Pete Hegseth, government officials said Friday.

Koizumi's visit would likely take place before the ordinary Diet session begins.

Koizumi and Hegseth held their first meeting in Tokyo in October and met again in Malaysia in November.

At their potential meeting next month, Koizumi is expected to explain Japan's efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities, such as increasing defense spending to 2 pct of its gross domestic product and revising its three key national security documents.

The administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has compiled a supplementary budget bill that includes about 1.1 trillion yen for defense-related expenses. If the budget bill is enacted, the government would achieve the target of increasing defense spending to 2 pct of GDP two years earlier than planned.

