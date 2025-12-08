Japan Foreign Ministry Emphasizes Visuals on Social Media

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry has been focusing on visually appealing messages on social media posts, such as videos, diagrams and illustrations in its campaign to explain the country's stances on international affairs.

"We're hoping that (social media users) will intuitively understand Japan's position (on various subjects)," a ministry official said.

On Nov. 26, the ministry on X, formally Twitter, posted a video clip of Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi talking about Botswana, ahead of a dinner with Botswana Vice President Ndaba Nkosinathi Gaolathe.

"Botswana, a country located just north of South Africa at the southern tip of the African continent," Motegi said as he pointed to the country on a globe in the video.

According to officials, the ministry shifted its attention to visual communication on social media a few years ago.

