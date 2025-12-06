Japanese Travel Agency Launches Kabuki Costume Tour

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese travel company Nippon Travel Agency Co. has introduced a one-day tour offering participants a chance to view luxurious Kabuki costumes in partnership with the Japan Traditional Culture Testing Association.

This marks the first product of the partnership between the travel agency and the association, which was established jointly by Jiji Press, The Japan Times and others, with a second product planned for next spring.

The tour will be held at the National Theater in Tokyo, currently closed for redevelopment, on Dec. 20 and Jan. 25 next year. It is organized with the support of Shochiku Co., a member of the association, and Shochiku Costume Co.

Participants can view costumes from kabuki masterpieces such as "Fujimusume" and "Kyoganoko Musume Dojoji." They will also receive explanations from costume staff and have the opportunity to try on "uchikake," an outer robe worn by princess roles.

"We hope to deliver a special experience to guests on the tour, which offers a chance to literally touch the world of kabuki, a traditional culture," said a Nippon Travel Agency official.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]