Pristine Pottery Dating Back Over 10,000 Yrs Found in Lake Biwa

Otsu, Shiga Pref., Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Shiga prefectural government has announced the discovery of a nearly complete piece of earthenware likely dating back more than 10,000 years at the bottom of Lake Biwa in western Japan.

Estimated to be from the early Jomon period, around 11,000 to 10,500 years ago, the artifact is believed to be the oldest pottery ever discovered at the Tsuzuraozaki underwater archaeological site in Japan's largest lake.

In October, the prefectural government conducted a survey at the bottom of the lake, where the underwater ruins are located, as part of a project commissioned by the Cultural Affairs Agency.

An unmanned underwater vehicle equipped with four cameras took photos and videos at a depth of some 64 meters.

The Shiga government created a 3D image showing the lakebed's topography and the locations of relics. Analysis of the image led to the discovery of the 25-centimeter-tall piece of pottery shaped like an artillery shell.

