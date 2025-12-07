CDP, DPFP, Komeito Likely to Affect Fate of Extra Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--The focus of the upcoming parliamentary deliberations on a supplementary budget bill proposed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration will be on the moves of three opposition parties--the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People and Komeito.

While the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai) hold their combined majority in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, they are not the majority forces in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

On Monday, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama will deliver her fiscal policy speech at plenary meetings of both chambers of the Diet, followed by question and answer sessions, the effective start of deliberations on the budget bill.

The prime minister and members of her cabinet will take part in question and answer sessions to be held at the Lower House Budget Committee for two days starting Tuesday.

The ruling parties hope that the budget bill will clear the Lower House on Thursday, and eventually be enacted on Dec. 16.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]