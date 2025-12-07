Nobel Winner Sakaguchi Stresses Importance of Medical Science

Newsfrom Japan

Stockholm, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Shimon Sakaguchi, distinguished honorary professor at the University of Osaka, who won this year's Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, underscored the significance of medical science at a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden on Saturday.

With his Nobel prize win, Sakaguchi said at a press conference, "I hope...our society will recognize the importance of medical science and medical research."

Sakaguchi attended the press conference with his two co-winners, ahead of the award ceremony to be held on Wednesday local time.

Looking back on his research, the Japanese laureate highlighted his discovery in 1995 of the molecular marker for "regulatory T cells" that suppress excessive immune responses.

"It was a kind of fun" to see the importance (of the cells) in actual disease settings, organ transplantation and also cancer immunity, he said.

