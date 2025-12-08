Japan Govt Submits 18.3-T.-Yen Extra Budget to Diet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday submitted to the Diet, the country's parliament, its fiscal 2025 draft supplementary budget with 18,303.4 billion yen in general-account spending mainly to finance the first comprehensive economic package under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration.

This is sharply larger than the 13,943.3-billion-yen extra budget for the previous fiscal year. The economic package will center on measures to ease the impact of rising prices, as well as investment in growth sectors.

The Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday for discussions on the budget proposal. The government aims for its passage during the current Diet session, which is set to end on Dec. 17.

Takaichi has made measures against high prices her top priority while pledging strategic fiscal outlays to build a stronger economy.

In the Lower House, the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai) holds a majority, enabling it to pass the budget bill on its own. The ruling camp, however, remains in the minority in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, and the Takaichi administration hopes to secure opposition cooperation for swift passage of the draft budget.

