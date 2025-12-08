Actor Hiroya Shimizu Pleads Guilty to Drug Possession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Hiroya Shimizu pleaded guilty to violating the narcotics control law, at the first hearing of his trial at Tokyo District Court on Monday.

The prosecution demanded a one-year jail sentence for Shimizu, while the defense sought leniency. The trial concluded on the day, and the court is scheduled to issue a ruling on Dec. 19.

According to the indictment, the 26-year-old defendant possessed some 0.4 gram of dried cannabis in his Tokyo home on Sept. 3.

Shimizu has appeared in many movies and television dramas, including the live-action version of the manga series "Tokyo Revengers," according to his official website.

During the court hearing, Shimizu said that he was under psychological distress regarding his privacy and career.

