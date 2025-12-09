Japanese Girl, 15, Becomes Youngest Muay Thai Pro

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--A 15-year-old junior high school girl from the northeastern Japan city of Yamagata has become the youngest-ever professional Muay Thai competitor in Thailand, where the martial art is a national sport.

Airi Kadowaki, who is in her third year of junior high school, was registered as a professional Muay Thai fighter with the Sports Authority of Thailand following her 15th birthday in early November, based on the joint recommendation of a Muay Thai organization in Japan and a prominent Thai gym. Under Thai law, the minimum age for registering as a professional is 15.

On Nov. 29, Kadowaki, who is in the mini-flyweight class for those weighing up to 47.62 kilograms, won her debut match as a professional, just one year and eight months after taking up the Thai boxing. She plans to start traveling back and forth between Yamagata and Bangkok, aiming to become a Muay Thai world champion.

Kadowaki's first match was against a 19-year-old Thai fighter at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, a renowned Muay Thai venue in the Southeast Asian country's capital.

The Japanese fighter won the three-round match by unanimous decision among three referees, overwhelming the opponent with front kicks, jabs and middle kicks. Despite facing some attacks while being clinched in the final round, Kadowaki maintained a stable lead throughout the match.

