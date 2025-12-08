Tokyo Denies That Japanese Fighter Jets Disrupt Chinese Drills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday disputed claims by Beijing that that Japanese Air-Self Defense Force fighter jets have disrupted Chinese military exercises.

"It is wrong to say that SDF aircraft have seriously impeded safe flights by Chinese aircraft," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said in a press conference.

The ASDF F-15 fighters had been on a mission to prevent airspace violations while keeping a safe distance from Chinese aircraft, Kihara said.

He condemned the Chinese military for locking radar on the Japanese F-15s, describing the act as "dangerous." He added, "We will continue to respond calmly and resolutely."

Kihara did not say whether the maritime and air communication mechanism established between Japanese and Chinese defense authorities to avoid accidental clashes was used this time. He only said that communication between the two sides is possible.

