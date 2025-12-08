Chinese Aircraft Operating from Carrier Even amid Radar Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan has confirmed aircraft takeoffs and landings on the Chinese carrier Liaoning near the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, even amid a row over Saturday's incident in which Chinese fighter jets directed radar at Japanese jets.

According to the Defense Ministry, carrier-based airplanes were observed flying to and from the Liaoning in waters between Okinawa's main island and Minamidaito Island for the first time. The ministry is monitoring the situation and collecting information by scrambling Air Self-Defense Force aircraft.

The Liaoning passed between the prefecture's main island and Miyako Island on Saturday morning and was sailing about 270 kilometers west of the prefecture's Okidaito Island when J-15 fighter jets that took off from the carrier directed radar at ASDF F-15 fighters responding to airspace violations in the afternoon, according to Japan's Joint Staff.

Tokyo lodged stern protests with the Chinese side through diplomatic and defense channels in the early hours of Sunday.

Aircraft continued to take off from and land on the Chinese carrier as it sailed northeast between Okinawa's main island and Minamidaito Island, and was confirmed heading east in waters about 190 kilometers east of Kikai Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, near Okinawa. Authorities counted a total of around 100 takeoffs and landings over the two days through Sunday.

