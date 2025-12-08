10-year JGB Yield Reaches New 18-Year High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--The yield on the latest issue of 10-year Japanese government bonds, regarded as the country's benchmark long-term interest rate, rose to 1.965 pct in Tokyo trading Monday, hitting the highest level since June 2007.

JGBs were under pressure amid expectations that the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates next week.

Market players think that the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will not oppose an interest rate increase.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Dec. 1 that when officials meet on Dec. 18-19, they "will consider the pros and cons of raising the policy interest rate and make decisions as appropriate."

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said Friday that her communication with Ueda has been "very good."

