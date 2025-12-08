Sanrio to Turn Theme Park into Resort Facility

Newsfrom Japan

Oita, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Sanrio Co. on Monday unveiled a basic concept to turn its Harmonyland outdoor theme park in the town of Hiji in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Oita into a resort facility.

Initial investment will total 10 billion yen, and it will take about 10 years to complete the conversion, the major Japanese character goods company said.

According to the concept, Sanrio is considering installing a large roof and introducing a ropeway and electric mobility at the envisaged resort facility. It is also looking at constructing a hotel so that guests can enjoy extended stays.

Aya Komaki, president of Sanrio Entertainment Co., the Sanrio subsidiary operating Harmonyland, met with Oita Governor Kiichiro Sato at the prefectural government office in the city of Oita, the prefecture’s capital, and briefed him about the concept.

Visitors to Harmonyland, which opened in 1991, total about 500,000 a year. Sanrio hopes to raise the figure to some two million after the completion of the resort facility.

