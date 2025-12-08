Yamamoto Wins 3rd Term as Reiwa Shinsengumi Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Taro Yamamoto won a third term as leader of Japanese opposition party Reiwa Shinsengumi on Monday.

The new term of the 51-year-old will run until December 2028. "I'll work hard for the party's next stage," he said.

The campaign period for the party leadership election started Dec. 1. This was the second such race since Reiwa Shinsengumi's establishment in 2019.

In the latest election, Yamamoto and four other candidates vied for a total of 30 votes--15 allotted to Reiwa Shinsengumi lawmakers and 15 to local assembly members and rank-and-file party members. Yamamoto collected 17.04 votes.

