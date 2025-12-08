Japan Panel OKs New Squid Catch Allocation Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese Fisheries Agency panel on Monday approved a new catch quota allocation plan for Japanese common squid for the current fishing season.

While the overall catch quota itself will not be changed, a total of 2,485 tons will be added to quotas for six prefectures and under certain fishing methods.

The plan was approved at the day's meeting of a subcommittee of the Fisheries Policy Council, which advises the agriculture, forestry and fisheries minister.

The fresh allocations will mainly be from a reserve quota set by the government for catch adjustments.

The additional quota allocations include 499 tons for offshore bottom trawl fishing and 200 tons for fishers granted permission by the minister. No new allocations will be made for small fishing boats, which have been ordered to suspend operations after catches exceeded quotas.

