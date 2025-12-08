China Claims Radar Lock-On Conducted for Search Purposes

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Beijing claimed Monday that the Chinese military activated radars on Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets for search purposes.

“To activate search radar during flight training is commonly done by carrier-based aircraft of all countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference. “It’s also a normal measure to ensure flight safety.”

“China’s exercise and training in relevant waters and airspace fully complies with the international law and international practice,” he also said. “Our maneuvers are professional, standard and beyond reproach.”

“The incident arose from Japanese jets’ deliberate intrusion into China’s exercise and training zones and close-in reconnaissance and disruptions on China’s normal military activities,” Guo stressed. “Yet, the Japanese side blamed it on China and sought to mislead the world by falsely accusing China of ‘radar illumination.'”

Fighter radars can be used for both search and fire control purposes. If the aim is to control fire, it could lead to an unexpected situation such as an accidental military clash. The Chinese side seems to be trying to settle the current situation by explaining that its military locked radars for search purposes.

