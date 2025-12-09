S. Korea's National Assembly Speaker Hopes to Visit Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has expressed his hope to visit Japan at an early date to boost exchanges between the two countries' lawmakers.

"I hope to exchange views frankly about developing future-oriented bilateral relations" with the heads of Japan's lower and upper chambers of parliament, Woo said in talks with Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Mizushima at the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday.

It would be Woo's first visit to Japan since he became National Assembly speaker in June last year.

Woo praised the frequent so-called shuttle diplomacy, or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders to each other's nation.

Mizushima welcomed Woo's intention to visit Japan. "The two countries' lawmakers have supported Japan-South Korea relations, both in good times and bad times."

