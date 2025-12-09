"Demon Slayer" Nominated for Golden Globe Award

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--The latest film in the "Demon Slayer" franchise was nominated for a Golden Globe in the best animated motion picture category on Monday.

The first chapter of the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba--Infinity Castle" trilogy is one of six nominees in the category. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Jan. 11 next year.

The anime, based on Koyuharu Gotoge's popular manga series of the same name, follows the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado as he battles demons and tries to return his demonized sister to human.

The latest Demon Slayer film last month became the first Japanese movie to rack up 100 billion yen in global box-office revenue.

The Golden Globes are one of the most popular award shows in the run-up to the honorary Oscars.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]