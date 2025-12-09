Japan Empress Masako Turns 62 with Stronger Hope for Peace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Empress Masako turned 62 on Tuesday, with stronger hope for peace cultivated through her visits this year to places associated with World War II.

Marking the 80th year since the war ended, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited Iwoto, a remote Tokyo island also known as Iwo Jima, the prefectures of Okinawa, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Memorial Hall to pray for the war dead.

In a statement released through the Imperial Household Agency, the Empress said that this year deeply reminded her once again of the importance of protecting peace permanently.

On the visits to Okinawa, Nagasaki and the Tokyo hall, the Imperial couple was accompanied by their daughter, Princess Aiko. The family interacted with people who experienced the war and storytellers.

Empress Masako said in the statement that she felt the importance of young people who do not know the war learning and passing it on to future generations. The Empress also said she is deeply saddened by wars and conflicts that continue in many parts of the world, adding that she profoundly feels the importance of continuing efforts to build peace without the use of force or violence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]