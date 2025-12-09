“Minato,” “Sui” Most Popular Japanese Baby Names in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--The most popular names given to babies born in Japan in 2025 were “Minato” and “So,” written with the same kanji character, for boys, and “Sui” for girls, a survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. showed Tuesday.

Both ranked in the top spot for the first time.

The kanji for Minato and So means a harbor, and the name reflects parents’ wishes that their baby will have many wonderful encounters with people in his life, the life insurer said. The name Sui, written with the kanji for jade green, embodies both vibrant energy and elegance, the company added.

Names written with one kanji character were popular for boys, with “Ren,” which uses the kanji for lotus, placing fifth and “Saku,” which uses the kanji for new moon, sixth. For girls, “Himari” or “Hinata,” written in the same combination of two characters for sun and hollyhock, ranked second and “Tsumugi,” written with the kanji meaning silk cloth, third.

“Names that have meanings of hopes for a healthy life and of keeping bonds with people are popular in these chaotic times,” Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]