Japan's Takaichi Eager to Legislate Maiden Name Use

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday expressed eagerness to advance legislation to give legal validity to the use of maiden names.

Speaking before the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, Takaichi said she will "make necessary considerations in close coordination with the ruling coalition" of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai.

Responding to a question from LDP lawmaker Masahiko Shibayama, Takaichi argued that giving validity to the use of maiden names by those who have changed their surnames due to marriage "will reduce the number of citizens who experience inconvenience in social life." She added that codifying maiden name use will enhance such effects.

Takaichi said there have been no changes to the government's policy of "reducing concerns and problems while increasing understanding and cooperation" in diplomatic ties with China, which soured after her parliamentary remarks on a possible Taiwan contingency. "We will monitor the situation closely and respond appropriately," she said.

At the Budget Committee meeting, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi commented on the recent incident in which Chinese military aircraft directed radar at Japanese Self-Defense Forces fighter jets.

