Japan to Create Ministerial Post for Intelligence

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to create a ministerial post for intelligence-related matters as part of efforts to enhance its ability to collect and analyze domestic and foreign information, government officials said Tuesday.

The minister would supervise an envisioned national intelligence bureau, to which information from the intelligence divisions of government agencies will be gathered.

The government plans to set up the bureau as early as July 2026 by upgrading the Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office.

The bureau, which will have its administrative head, will be granted the authority to instruct other government agencies, including the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the National Police Agency and the Justice Ministry, to provide information.

The government will submit related legislation to the Diet, the country's parliament, hoping that the measure will be enacted during the ordinary session to be convened next month.

