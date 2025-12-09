Japan Govt Proposes Numerical Criteria for Dangerous Driving

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Justice Ministry on Tuesday proposed numerical criteria for dangerous driving offenses, including on vehicle velocities past speed limits and blood alcohol levels, under a planned revision to the law on punishment for such acts.

The ministry submitted the draft law revision to a subcommittee of the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister. The government aims to introduce it at next year’s ordinary session of parliament.

Numerical criteria are expected to remove ambiguity in standards for what constitutes dangerous driving resulting in death or injury, making it easier to apply the charge and eliminating variance in court decisions.

The current law defines the requirement for speeding violations as “an act of driving at such high speed that it is exceedingly difficult for the person to control the motor vehicle” and drunk driving as “an act of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs making it difficult for the person to drive safely.”

The ambiguity of the definitions led to court verdicts of negligent driving resulting in death or injury, which carries a lighter punishment, even when the perpetrator drove far beyond the speed limit or under the influence. Families of victims have been calling for a revision.

