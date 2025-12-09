Japan Prefectures Asked to Pay Half of Free School Meal Costs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s ruling camp and opposition party Komeito proposed Tuesday that the central and prefectural governments each bear half the cost of making elementary school meals free from April next year.

The ruling bloc of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai) and Komeito made the proposal to the National Governors’ Association.

The association will discuss its response by the end of this week and respond to the three parties.

The free meal program is expected to cost a total of around 300 billion yen.

The Japanese government and ruling camp are considering easing prefectural governments’ cost burden through allocations of central government tax revenue.

