Power Line Fire Occurs between Hokkaido, Mainland Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--A power line connecting the northern Japan island of Hokkaido and the country’s Honshu main island caught fire, Japanese industry minister Ryosei Akazawa said Tuesday.

According to the power line operator, Electric Power Development Co., the fire, which occurred at a transformer, has already been extinguished and the company is now investigating the cause, including a possible link to the strong earthquake that struck the country’s Tohoku northeastern region on Monday night.

Akazawa said one of the three power lines connecting Hokkaido and Honshu caught fire, and another was shut down for inspection following the earthquake.

He said the remaining line is still working, so there is no problem with the power supply.

The No. 2 unit of Hokkaido Electric Power Co.'s Tomato-Atsuma thermal power plant temporarily shut down due to the temblor, but it is back online.

