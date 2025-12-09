Unification Church's Japan Head Resigns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Tomihiro Tanaka, Japan head of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church, resigned from the post Tuesday.

"We cannot underestimate the fact that we have caused deep pain to some people," Tanaka told a news conference held at the head office in Tokyo of the controversial religious group's Japan branch. "I'm sorry."

Tanaka, 69, was succeeded by Masaichi Hori, 55, former Japan vice head, the same day. Hori is a second-generation follower.

Tanaka explained his resignation as a "moral" decision, citing people who have complained about damage from the organization.

He also touched on the conclusion of Tokyo High Court hearings regarding a dissolution order for the religious group, as well as the need to create an environment for new leadership following the group's reforms after the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by a son of a follower in 2022, who believed that Abe had ties with the group.

