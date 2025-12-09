Unification Church's Japan Head to Resign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Tomihiro Tanaka, Japan head of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church, will resign from the post, the organization said on its website Tuesday.

Masaichi Hori, former Japan vice head, will succeed Tanaka, who became the 14th Japan head in 2020.

Tanaka handled the issue of massive donations by the organization's followers, which attracted fresh attention following the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by a son of a follower in 2022.

He also dealt with a dissolution order sought against the religious organization by the ministry of culture in 2023.

In March this year, Tokyo District Court ordered the Unification Church to dissolve itself. It was the first court decision in Japan ordering a religious group to disband due to illegal acts under the Civil Code.

