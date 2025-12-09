INTERVIEW: Hidankyo's 93-Yr-Old Exec Resolved to Move Public Opinion

Newsfrom Japan

Niiza, Saitama Pref., Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--A year after Nihon Hidankyo was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the Japanese group's 93-year-old co-chair continues working hard to move public opinion toward the abolition of nuclear weapons.

"We've seen no progress toward the abolition of nuclear weapons" since the group, formally called as the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, won the prize, Terumi Tanaka said in a recent interview.

"We have to change people's will," said Tanaka, who has been traveling around Japan giving lectures about eliminating nuclear weapons, despite his old age.

In October, Tanaka spoke at a meeting of Nihon Hidankyo in Tokyo and encouraged hibakusha atomic bomb survivors from various parts of the country to give a boost to the antinuclear movement.

"We have to talk to young people and do a little more to make the movement bigger as the Norwegian Nobel Committee hoped," Tanaka said. "Everyone, let's work a little harder."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]