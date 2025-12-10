INTERVIEW: Nobel Winner Sakaguchi Aims for Effective Cancer Treatment

Newsfrom Japan

Suita, Osaka Pref., Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese researcher Shimon Sakaguchi, one of the three winners of this year's Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, has voiced hope to develop effective cancer immunotherapy using regulatory T cells he discovered.

In an interview with Jiji Press ahead of the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm on Wednesday, Sakaguchi noted that the cells, which suppress excessive immune response, are being prepared for clinical application while challenges lie in creating immunity targeting cancer cells.

"We hope to reduce the possibility of metastases in the future," he also said.

The University of Osaka professor has established startup RegCell Inc. in the United States to develop a therapy using regulatory T cells. Clinical trials are expected to begin next year for autoimmune diseases, which attack normal cells and tissues.

Sakaguchi said that he wants to create a "drug that can be taken orally and can enhance immune response by manipulating the number of regulatory T cells."

