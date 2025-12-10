JPX Launches AI-Powered Disclosure Search Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan Exchange Group Inc., the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on Tuesday launched a service enabling users to search corporate disclosure materials using artificial intelligence.

The J-Lens service, whose prototype version was released by JPX Market Innovation & Research Inc., a unit of Japan Exchange, or JPX, is aimed at improving investor convenience by enhancing search functions for the massive volume of disclosure documents. Around 150,000 such documents are filed each year.

Unlike conventional keyword-based search tools, J-Lens allows for prompts such as “companies whose dividend predictions rose at least 20 pct.” The service displays up to 10 results with high relevance to prompts, and shows why the AI selected them.

Users can search for disclosure materials from about 4,000 TSE-listed companies, released from three years to two days prior.

JPX Market Innovation & Research plans to identify possible improvements through the prototype service and begin charging fees for some features in the fiscal year that starts next April.

