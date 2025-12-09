Tokyo Police Use AI to Spot Shady Online Job Offers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday it has introduced an artificial intelligence tool that automatically gathers and analyzes social media posts that appear to offer “dark” part-time jobs.

If a post on X, formerly Twitter, is deemed to be an offer for shady jobs, the police post a reply warning users that the message in question may contain inappropriate content soliciting people prepared to do illicit part-time jobs.

The number of such warning posts made between August and November this year came to around 18,500, more than double the roughly 8,800 replies made in the entire year of 2024.

Until now, the MPD had identified suspicious posts by manually searching for such messages using keywords.

After the police introduced the AI tool at the end of July this year, the number of its warning posts per day drastically increased to about 150 from some 25 before the introduction.

